Dysart 10-year-old named Kid Captain for Nebraska at Iowa game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 10-year-old boy from Dysart will be the Kid Captain this week for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick on Friday.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Dylan McGivern and his younger brother were diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a condition that causes progressive muscle degeneration.

In a profile on UIHC’s website, staff said Dylan has always loved baseball and football, but is no longer able to play because of his declining mobility.

Dylan and his family have been participating in clinical trials to help with the research of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

For the past 13 college football seasons, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.