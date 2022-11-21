Nice week ahead

Plan on a pretty nice week overall. We'll have plenty of sunshine today with highs generally in the 40s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Now that we are coming out of the coldest November stretch since 2014, it’s quite stunning how nice the 40s really do feel. We’ll have plenty of 40s coming up this week, including today. The exception may be in far northeast Iowa where upper 30s are likely. Plenty of sunshine is expected for everybody today and tomorrow. By Wednesday, clouds start to build up ahead of a very weak system that may affect parts of the area on Thanksgiving. At this point, it looks weak enough to have little, if any, impact on travel. Behind that system, more 40s are likely right through the weekend. Have a great week!

