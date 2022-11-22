Another nice November day, good for Thanksgiving travel

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another sunny one with highs going well into the 40s. A few lower 50s may occur over our south zone this afternoon. The wind should remain light as well. The weather remains pretty quiet this week overall, though there is still a chance for a few showers or pockets of drizzle on Thanksgiving. Given the recent warmer temperatures, there should be little to no impact from that possible precipitation. Just beyond, expect highs into the 40s. We’re watching a system to the south that might clip us with a little rain Saturday night, but this could miss to the south as well. We’ll keep an eye on it. Have a good day!

