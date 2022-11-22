Mason City community holds vigil for 4 children killed in house fire

The community in Mason City gathered to honor the lives of four children killed in a house fire.
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - People in Mason City gathered for a vigil on Monday to honor the lives of four children killed in a house fire last week.

The four children killed were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12; Odin Thor Mcluer, 10; Drako Mcluer, 6; and Phenix Mcluer, 3.

Their father and sister were able to escape. Investigators said a faulty power strip caused the fire.

Dozens of people gathered at North Iowa Youth Center to pay their respects.

The boys went to the center after school to learn and make friends.

Candles were lit to pay respect to the children. The vigil included a prayer followed by four minutes of silence, one for each victim. Community members also paused to hear the boy’s favorite song.

Their grandfather, Dale Brunning, said they’re blessed by the response from the community.

“I’d like to thank all of the people that have donated to my family and blessed us with the financial aid,” Brunning said. “I just praise you and thank you for the support you have all shown my family in this loss.”

He also said he is blessed so many people donated to his family to help with financial aid during this difficult time.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Christopher Francisquini is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter.
Police searching for man accused of dismembering infant daughter
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Dylan McGivern, 10, Dysart, will...
Dysart 10-year-old named Kid Captain for Nebraska at Iowa game
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
SUV slams into Massachusetts Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

Latest News

Pitbull performs at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Thursday, Oct 13, 2022, in Alpharetta, Ga....
Pitbull to perform at 2023 Great Jones County Fair
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Dylan McGivern, 10, Dysart, will...
Dysart 10-year-old named Kid Captain for Nebraska at Iowa game