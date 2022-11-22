Mason City community holds vigil for 4 children killed in house fire

MASON CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - People in Mason City gathered for a vigil on Monday to honor the lives of four children killed in a house fire last week.

The four children killed were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12; Odin Thor Mcluer, 10; Drako Mcluer, 6; and Phenix Mcluer, 3.

Their father and sister were able to escape. Investigators said a faulty power strip caused the fire.

Dozens of people gathered at North Iowa Youth Center to pay their respects.

The boys went to the center after school to learn and make friends.

Candles were lit to pay respect to the children. The vigil included a prayer followed by four minutes of silence, one for each victim. Community members also paused to hear the boy’s favorite song.

Their grandfather, Dale Brunning, said they’re blessed by the response from the community.

“I’d like to thank all of the people that have donated to my family and blessed us with the financial aid,” Brunning said. “I just praise you and thank you for the support you have all shown my family in this loss.”

He also said he is blessed so many people donated to his family to help with financial aid during this difficult time.

