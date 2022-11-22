Overall Quiet for Thanksgiving Week

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our cold air mass has traveled east. This allows some warming right before Thanksgiving Day. After a night with a low near 20, we are in for a run of several days with highs at or above 50. It is not out of the question to see a 60 for the middle of the week in some locations. Our only precipitation chance this week comes in the form of a few isolated showers or drizzle on Thanksgiving Day. This should not cause any major travel disruptions. Have a great night!

