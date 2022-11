MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Rapper Pitbull is coming to the Great Jones County Fair next summer.

Fair organizers made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday, saying the concert is planned for July 21, 2023.

Tickets are expected to go on sale on Friday.

Next year’s Great Jones County Fair is scheduled for July 19-23, 2023.

