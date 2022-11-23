Even Warmer Midweek

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Joe Winters
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Thanksgiving week travel continues to be good. Overnight look for the sky to remain mostly clear. As a storm takes shape to the south moisture starts to stream northward. Clouds move in during the day on Wednesday with some isolated showers and drizzle possible on Thursday. This should provide no major travel disruptions. Black Friday sees a bit of a northwest wind dropping highs in the lower 40s. The remains of the holiday weekend look seasonable with a slight chance of precipitation Saturday night into early Sunday. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Francisquini is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter.
Police searching for man accused of dismembering infant daughter
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Dylan McGivern, 10, Dysart, will...
Dysart 10-year-old named Kid Captain for Nebraska at Iowa game
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
SUV slams into Massachusetts Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured

Latest News

kyou wx
Another nice November day, good for Thanksgiving travel
First Alert Forecast
Overall Quiet for Thanksgiving Week
kyou wx
Nice week ahead
Not quite as cold tonight.
Shortened work week starts quietly