Little to worry, weatherwise, on Thanksgiving

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Aside from a few showers on Thursday morning, the Thanksgiving holiday looks to go off without much issue, weatherwise.

Temperatures will be warm again, too, with highs reaching the mid 50s on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday. A slight downturn in temperatures is possible by the end of the weekend, with some rain moving through the area.

Temperatures rebound early next week, but another storm system drags in another area of precipitation by midweek. It also turns temperatures a bit colder once again.

