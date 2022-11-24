Little to worry, weatherwise, on Thanksgiving

A pretty easy Thanksgiving Day ahead, with just a slight chance for a few showers.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Aside from a few showers on Thursday morning, the Thanksgiving holiday looks to go off without much issue, weatherwise.

Temperatures will be warm again, too, with highs reaching the mid 50s on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday. A slight downturn in temperatures is possible by the end of the weekend, with some rain moving through the area.

Temperatures rebound early next week, but another storm system drags in another area of precipitation by midweek. It also turns temperatures a bit colder once again.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
Christopher Francisquini is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter.
Police searching for man accused of dismembering infant daughter
Police in Tennessee arrested a man accused of recording his fiancee's daughter in the shower.
51-year-old man caught recording fiancee’s daughter in the shower, court docs say
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case

Latest News

A few showers possible late tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Good weather for Thanksgiving travel
First Alert Forecast
Even Warmer Midweek
kyou wx
Another nice November day, good for Thanksgiving travel