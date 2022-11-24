Showers for Thanksgiving Day, mild through the upcoming weekend

Thanksgiving Day today looks mild again, but with more clouds overhead and chances for drizzle or light, scattered showers at times.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Thanksgiving Day today looks mild again, but with more clouds overhead and chances for drizzle or light, scattered showers at times. All of this appears to cause very limited impact for holiday travelers around eastern Iowa. Despite the clouds and showers, temperatures are mild for late November, topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s. If you are planning on holiday shopping Friday or this weekend, hoping to get holiday lights up outside, or headed to Kinnick to cheer on the Hawks, weather after Thanksgiving looks dry and seasonal – 40s continue with a mix of sun and clouds overhead. By the end of the weekend, there is a chance for some morning showers Sunday and winds will pick up. Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!

