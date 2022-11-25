185th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium at Hawkeye game

185th KC-135 Flyover Hawkeye Game
185th KC-135 Flyover Hawkeye Game(185th Air Refueling Wing)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IUPDATE:

(IOWA CITY (KTIV) -- It was an exciting moment for members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.

The Wing’s KC-135 Stratotanker, on Friday, performed a flyover above Kinnick Stadium, after the singing of the National Anthem, and before the Iowa Nebraska football “Heroes” game in Iowa City, Iowa.

The 185th Airmen also were honored before the 4th quarter of the game.

They wore Iowa black and gold t-shirts hidden under their flight suits, and one Nebraska t-shirt also made an appearance.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday was a big day for the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.

A Facebook post said: “185th KC-135 is in Cedar Rapids, ready for a game day flyover in Iowa City this afternoon.”

The plane flew over Kinnick stadium after the singing of the National Anthem before gametime.

Friday’s matchup is between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, they'll all have dinner at Jamal's girlfriend Mikaela's family home.
Grandma and stranger who met through mistaken text celebrate 7th Thanksgiving together
Two young brothers died after falling into an icy pond in Illinois.
2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Chicago-area pond
One person was shot at a Walmart in Lumberton, North Carolina, on Friday, authorities said.
Police: 1 shot at Lumberton, N.C., Walmart on Black Friday; suspect at large
FILE: A search and rescue vehicle sits at Zion National Park. A woman was reported to have died...
Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband rescued
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing

Latest News

A warm and sunny Saturday
A warm and sunny Saturday
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The first teen of the many charged in a deadly shooting outside East High School in Des Moines...
First teen sentenced in deadly drive-by shooting outside Des Moines high school