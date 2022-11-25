Pleasant weather for Black Friday

Temperatures remain mild, and conditions pleasant, for Black Friday into the start of the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures stay warm for Friday and Saturday with a fair amount of sunshine on both days.

Lows overnight will be in the 20s and low 30s as winds become more southerly by the start of the traditional weekend. Saturday will also be the start of a more active period, with clouds increasing late leading to a good shot at some rain by the night.

This rain exits early on Sunday, leaving behind some blustery conditions on the storm system’s backside. Temperatures are also held back in the low 40s for highs.

The bounce back toward warmer temperatures again is quick, with 50s looking possible for Monday and Tuesday. Another storm system gives us a chance for rain later Tuesday night, dragging in colder air behind it for a little while.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
A few showers possible late tonight.
Little to worry, weatherwise, on Thanksgiving
Multiple cars could be seen in the middle of the street with severe damage, and several...
Police: 2 killed, 16 injured after stolen car crashes
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say

Latest News

Mostly clear and cooler overnight.
First Alert Forecast
Thanksgiving Day today looks mild again, but with more clouds overhead and chances for drizzle...
Showers for Thanksgiving Day, mild through the upcoming weekend
Thanksgiving Day today looks mild again, but with more clouds overhead and chances for drizzle...
First Alert Forecast
A few showers possible late tonight.
Little to worry, weatherwise, on Thanksgiving