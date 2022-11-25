Pleasant weather for Black Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures stay warm for Friday and Saturday with a fair amount of sunshine on both days.

Lows overnight will be in the 20s and low 30s as winds become more southerly by the start of the traditional weekend. Saturday will also be the start of a more active period, with clouds increasing late leading to a good shot at some rain by the night.

This rain exits early on Sunday, leaving behind some blustery conditions on the storm system’s backside. Temperatures are also held back in the low 40s for highs.

The bounce back toward warmer temperatures again is quick, with 50s looking possible for Monday and Tuesday. Another storm system gives us a chance for rain later Tuesday night, dragging in colder air behind it for a little while.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.