Nice start to the weekend, with rain toward the end

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect the start of the traditional weekend to be pleasant, with highs that reach into the 50s once again.

By Saturday evening, clouds should be more prevalent, eventually leading to showers. That rain likely wraps up before lunchtime on Sunday, with cool temperatures in the 40s during the day.

We should return to the 50s for the start of next week, before another storm system ushers in chillier temperatures toward the end of our 7-day forecast.

