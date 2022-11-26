Nice start to the weekend, with rain toward the end

Another nice day on Saturday before rain moves in by evening.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect the start of the traditional weekend to be pleasant, with highs that reach into the 50s once again.

By Saturday evening, clouds should be more prevalent, eventually leading to showers. That rain likely wraps up before lunchtime on Sunday, with cool temperatures in the 40s during the day.

We should return to the 50s for the start of next week, before another storm system ushers in chillier temperatures toward the end of our 7-day forecast.

