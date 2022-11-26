‘Normal thing to do’: Japanese fans tidy up at World Cup

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Japanese fans and players get attention at every World Cup because they clean up after themselves after the matches. This happens if they win or lose. The behavior is driving social media posts at this World Cup in Qatar, But it’s nothing unusual for the Japanese.

They have been doing it since Japan’s first appearance in the World Cup in 1998 in France. They are simply doing what most Japanese do — at home, at school, at work, or on streets from Tokyo to Osaka, Shizuoka to Sapporo. Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu says “for Japanese people, this is just the normal thing to do.”

