A sunny and warm Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Eastern Iowa will enjoy a beautiful sunrise this morning with hardly a cloud in the sky. Temperatures are starting out in the 30s across our area. Clouds are expected to build today with temperatures rising into the low to mid 50s.

Overnight, a low pressure system to our south will bring scattered showers to the region and continue early Sunday morning. Showers will clear by late morning with clouds gradually moving to the southeast throughout the day. Another low pressure system will bring precipitation to the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

