Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after lockdown protests

Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after lockdown protests
Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after lockdown protests(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Authorities in China’s western Xinjiang region have opened up some neighborhoods in the capital of Urumqi after residents held extraordinary late-night demonstrations against the city’s draconian “zero-COVID” lockdown that had lasted more than three months. The displays of public defiance were fanned by anger over a fire in an apartment compound that had killed 10, according to the official death toll.

Emergency workers took three hours to extinguish the blaze in a delay many attributed to obstacles caused by anti-virus measures. Some Urumqi residents had their doors chained physically shut. Many in the city believe such brute-force tactics may have prevented residents from escaping in Friday’s fire and that the official death toll is an undercount.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, they'll all have dinner at Jamal's girlfriend Mikaela's family home.
Grandma and stranger who met through mistaken text celebrate 7th Thanksgiving together
Two young brothers died after falling into an icy pond in Illinois.
2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Chicago-area pond
One person was shot at a Walmart in Lumberton, North Carolina, on Friday, authorities said.
Police: 1 shot at Lumberton, N.C., Walmart on Black Friday; suspect at large
FILE: A search and rescue vehicle sits at Zion National Park. A woman was reported to have died...
Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband rescued
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing

Latest News

FILE - Barry Croft Jr. (left) and Adam Fox (right) are pictured in the combined photo. Croft's...
Judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case
'Normal thing to do': Japanese fans tidy up at World Cup
‘Normal thing to do’: Japanese fans tidy up at World Cup
US nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area
US nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area
Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch
Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch