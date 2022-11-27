Exploring a memory: Designer re-creates a dress for Diana

LONDON (AP) — This is a dress with a story, and Elizabeth Emanuel wants to tell it. Shocking pink with a plunging, ruffled neckline and body-hugging shape, the gown was designed by Emanuel to wear at a party at Buckingham Palace a few days before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. It was a visual coming out party for the future princess, until then known for her conservative sweater-and-pearls look.

But the dress was soon forgotten. Emanuel doesn’t even know where the dress is, or even if it still exists. So she has re-created it out of bolts of shiny, satin taffeta cut and stitched to match the dramatic sketches she made more than 40 years ago.

