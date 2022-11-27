Showers likely to move in tonight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Rain showers are still likely tonight into Sunday, with activity generally remaining light.

Lows dip into the 30s, with highs on Sunday likely to only reach the low 40s. Northerly winds and cloud cover will hold us back from warming up much, even after precipitation ends by lunchtime.

Monday into most of Tuesday looks decent, with highs back above normal. Rain showers move in late on Tuesday, lasting a bit into Wednesday. The biggest shift will be in temperatures, as strong northwest winds will drag in colder air for most of the rest of the 7-day forecast.

