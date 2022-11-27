A wet and blustery Sunday morning

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Rain is pattering on the window this morning as scattered showers move across Eastern Iowa. It’s also a warm start to the day with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. The scattered showers will move out of the region by noon, leaving behind a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Clouds will clear out of the area overnight, allowing lows to cool into the low to mid 20s.

Monday we’ll wake up to a mostly sunny sky. However, a partly cloudy sky is expected in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid-40s. Tuesday we’re watching for a rain and snow mix with snow expected Wednesday as a low pressure system moves through the Midwest. The low will also bring cold temperatures back to the area with highs in the 30s Wednesday and into next weekend.

