A wet and blustery Sunday morning

A wet and blustery Sunday morning
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Rain is pattering on the window this morning as scattered showers move across Eastern Iowa. It’s also a warm start to the day with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. The scattered showers will move out of the region by noon, leaving behind a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Clouds will clear out of the area overnight, allowing lows to cool into the low to mid 20s.

Monday we’ll wake up to a mostly sunny sky. However, a partly cloudy sky is expected in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid-40s. Tuesday we’re watching for a rain and snow mix with snow expected Wednesday as a low pressure system moves through the Midwest. The low will also bring cold temperatures back to the area with highs in the 30s Wednesday and into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two young brothers died after falling into an icy pond in Illinois.
2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Chicago-area pond
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
Multiple crashes took place over the holiday weekend.
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
US nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area
US nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink

Latest News

A chilly rain overnight.
Showers likely to move in tonight
A chilly rain overnight.
First Alert Forecast
A warm and sunny Saturday
A sunny and warm Saturday
Temperatures hang around 30 tonight.
Nice start to the weekend, with rain toward the end