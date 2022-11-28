Decent conditions to kick off the week

Some sun, some clouds look likely over the next day or so, before a storm system approaches.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will stay above normal to start off the work week, before a storm system sends them crashing by midweek.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s on Monday and Tuesday, with Monday carrying more sunshine, and Tuesday significantly cloudier. In fact, a few sprinkles or showers are possible Tuesday as that area of low pressure passes very nearby. A snowflake could mix in, too.

What’s more certain is a drop in temperatures, with highs on Wednesday limited to the low 30s at best. Strong winds likely make it feel more like the low 20s during the afternoon. A bounce back in highs is likely by Friday, with cooler conditions for next weekend.

