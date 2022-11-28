Drizzle and Light Rain Possible Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We enjoyed a beautiful start to the workweek with temperatures in the 40s and 50s along with a good amount of sunshine across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Clouds are in tonight’s forecast with temperatures cooling into the upper 30s and low 40s.

A cold front and low pressure system moving through the Midwest will reach Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri on Tuesday bringing light rain, drizzle, and colder temperatures to the region. We’ll start the day with clouds before drizzle and light rain begins in the late morning and continues through the early afternoon. Clouds will stick around for the entire day. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s and low 60s across the area. However, temperatures will quickly drop after the cold front moves through the region with wind chills in the 20s and 30s by 5 p.m. Winds will also be high on Tuesday with gusts over 30 possible.

Quiet conditions settle into the region by Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

