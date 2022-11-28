A nice start to the week with 50s likely

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a pretty nice start to a week. A mix of sun and clouds will lead to a good November day with highs into the 50s. Looking ahead to this week, we have one system that’ll affect our area, mainly tomorrow into tomorrow night. This system looks to carry the potential for a little rain, though highs should be mild for one more day. By Wednesday morning after the cold front blows through, we are all cold with wind chills around 10! Given such a sharp fall in temperature, some slick roads may also be possible early in the morning. A warm front will probably bounce us right back to 50 by Friday. Have a good week!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.