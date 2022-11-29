Bitterly cold on Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Colder air is filtering into Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri after a low pressure system and cold front moved through the area. Clouds will clear out overnight with temperatures cooling into the low 20s. Wind chills will be brutally cold Wednesday morning, in the teens and single digits. High temperatures will only reach the low to mid 30s Wednesday afternoon with wind chills in the low 20s. Even though it will be cold, we’ll also enjoy plenty of sunshine for Wednesday.

However, warmer temperatures will return Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s with dry conditions.

