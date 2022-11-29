Cold front hits this afternoon

A few isolated showers may occur, otherwise, we await a cold front with windy conditions later today!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re watching the next cold front that is still set to move across southeastern Iowa today. While there might be an isolated shower this morning, most of this will occur this afternoon into the early evening. It still looks like most of the snow accumulation will be confined to areas northwest of us, leaving us generally with nothing at all. Highs will be hit in the early afternoon, then the temperature will fall quickly along with the wind chills. We’ll likely wake up tomorrow morning with wind chills around 10! A nice rebound is still looking likely by Friday as highs return to the lower 50s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead following Henry County crash
Two dead following Henry County crash
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
Exploring a memory: Designer re-creates a dress for Diana
Exploring a memory: Designer re-creates a dress for Diana
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
US nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area
US nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area

Latest News

Drizzle and Light Rain Possible Tuesday
Drizzle and Light Rain Possible Tuesday
kyou wx
A nice start to the week with 50s likely
A cooler night ahead.
Decent conditions to kick off the week
A cooler night ahead.
First Alert Forecast