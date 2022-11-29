Cold front hits this afternoon

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re watching the next cold front that is still set to move across southeastern Iowa today. While there might be an isolated shower this morning, most of this will occur this afternoon into the early evening. It still looks like most of the snow accumulation will be confined to areas northwest of us, leaving us generally with nothing at all. Highs will be hit in the early afternoon, then the temperature will fall quickly along with the wind chills. We’ll likely wake up tomorrow morning with wind chills around 10! A nice rebound is still looking likely by Friday as highs return to the lower 50s.

