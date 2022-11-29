Western Iowa officer, suspect taken to hospital after car chase ends in crash

Le Mars resident, Miakol Miakuach Mayiik, was arrested on multiple charges following a pursuit...
By KCRG Staff and KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST
LE MARS, Iowa (KCRG/KTIV) - A man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a car chase in western Iowa that ended with a crash that sent an officer and the suspect to the hospital for minor injuries early Friday morning.

KTIV reports the car chase began when a suspect, later identified as Miakol Miakuach Mayikk, 38, of Le Mars, failed to yield to law enforcement lights and sirens.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s office said the chase exceeded speeds of more than double the posted speed limit.

Mayiik’s vehicle went southbound on 12th Avenue Southwest onto Holton Drive, made a U-turn in front of a Walmart, and then traveled northbound on Holton Drive.

According to a news release, the Mayikk tried to turn southbound onto Blue Diamond Drive, but he lost control of the vehicle because of the high speeds, resulting in the vehicle going into a nearby cornfield.

The pursuit continued, however, going through the cornfield before the suspect vehicle reentered the roadway on Holton Drive.

Mayikk’s vehicle reportedly struck a Le Mars Police Department squad car head-on at an intersection. The police officer in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Mayikk then continued slowly to the front porch of a nearby residence.

Law enforcement apprehended Mayiik, who was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Mayiik was arrested and charged with assault with injury to a law enforcement officer, felony eluding causing injury, driving while license barred, driving while license suspended, failure to use safety belts, operating motor vehicle without ignition interlock device, and open container.

