Cold again tonight, short warming trend to follow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will make a rebound over the next few days, before another drop.

Highs on Thursday will already bounce back into the 40s, thanks to a good amount of sunshine and southerly winds. The strength of those winds will likely take a bit off of the top of that warmer air thanks to wind chill, but it should not be as chilly as Wednesday. Another jump is expected on Friday, with 50s back in the picture.

A cold front crashes through once again by late Friday evening into very early Saturday morning with another round of gusty winds. This will cause temperatures to drop, with highs on Saturday struggling to meet the low 30s. A temporary jump into the 40s to end the weekend is followed by another drop into the 30s.

Each of these temperature transitions will be accompanied by a near-zero chance for precipitation across the area.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.