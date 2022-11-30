Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the governors from 20 other states are calling on the Biden administration to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for people in the U.S. Armed Forces.

In a press release, the governor’s office said a joint letter was sent asking for immediate action during a time when the Armed Forces are reporting major recruitment shortfalls and thousands of people have been discharged for refusing to comply with the mandate.

“The Biden vaccine mandate creates a national security risk that severely impacts our defense capabilities abroad and our state readiness here at home,” Gov. Reynolds said in the release. “As Governors, our ability to respond to natural disasters and conduct emergency operations is contingent upon the strength and size of our National Guard units. As Congressional leaders, it is your duty to provide for the national defense, and therefore, we call upon you to protect the men and women in uniform—who protect us—from an unnecessary vaccine mandate. As President Biden, himself, stated on September 18, 2022, ‘The pandemic is over.’”

Gov. Reynolds signed the letter along with the governors from Tennessee, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming.

