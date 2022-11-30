Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th...
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th Medical Group hosts the first COVID-19 mass vaccination on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Military service members must immediately begin to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, ordering service leaders to “impose ambitious timelines for implementation.” (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr./Department of Defense via AP)(Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the governors from 20 other states are calling on the Biden administration to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for people in the U.S. Armed Forces.

In a press release, the governor’s office said a joint letter was sent asking for immediate action during a time when the Armed Forces are reporting major recruitment shortfalls and thousands of people have been discharged for refusing to comply with the mandate.

“The Biden vaccine mandate creates a national security risk that severely impacts our defense capabilities abroad and our state readiness here at home,” Gov. Reynolds said in the release. “As Governors, our ability to respond to natural disasters and conduct emergency operations is contingent upon the strength and size of our National Guard units. As Congressional leaders, it is your duty to provide for the national defense, and therefore, we call upon you to protect the men and women in uniform—who protect us—from an unnecessary vaccine mandate. As President Biden, himself, stated on September 18, 2022, ‘The pandemic is over.’”

Gov. Reynolds signed the letter along with the governors from Tennessee, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say
Two dead following Henry County crash
Two dead following Henry County crash
Levi Vincent-Freund, 29, is charged with assault with displaying a weapon after police say he...
Teenager hit by car during fight near Adams Elementary in Davenport
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Man accused of ‘catfishing’ teen before killing her family, police say

Latest News

Census director visits Tuscaloosa
Census director visits Tuscaloosa
SDF
Holiday cheer returns to Church Street
Bucksport High School graduates give $2 million to support Hancock County graduates
Bucksport High School graduates give $2 million to support Hancock County graduates
SDF
Local farms gear up for Thanksgiving push