Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County

Owen Ray Spicer
Owen Ray Spicer(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required yesterday.

Owen Ray Spicer was admitted to the work release facility on October 10th, 2022. He is 5′11″ and weighs 194 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact local police.

