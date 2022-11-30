Man indicted for murder after road rage shooting kills 8-year-old girl

A 48-year-old man was indicted in the death of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed in a...
A 48-year-old man was indicted in the death of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed in a road rage incident.((Maricopa County SO/GoFundMe))
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5/Gray News) - A grand jury in Arizona has indicted a man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl during a road rage incident that happened in late October.

According to court documents obtained by AZFamily, 48-year-old Sidney Garfield Garrand is facing a count of second-degree murder and six other felony charges that include endangerment, attempt to commit murder, and illegally firing a gun within city limits.

The father of Cassidy Moreno said the road rage incident began on Oct. 27 when he approached a four-way stop after picking up his daughters from school. He said Garrand seemingly became upset when he turned left in front of him to go south.

Garrand reportedly turned his Jeep around, then followed the father and his family, which included his wife and three daughters.

At one point, Garrand allegedly waved. The girl’s father said he ignored it.

When the vehicles got to an intersection, the father and other witnesses said Garrand pulled up directly behind him at a red light. The father had his window down and saw Garrand get out of his car and walk toward the other vehicle. Garrand then reportedly punched the father through the open window.

Court documents said the father got out of his car and pulled a folding knife in response. He allegedly “started swinging” at Garrand because he feared for his family’s safety.

Witnesses also reportedly told officers that Garrand, at one point, was holding onto the father’s neck. Police said the father was able to injure Garrand near the neck with his knife. The father reportedly got back into his car and began driving away as Garrand retrieved a handgun from the passenger side of his Jeep.

The family in the car said they then heard gunshots, with one witness reporting Garrand fired five or six rounds. Documents said the mother of the three girls turned to look at the backseat and saw that 8-year-old Cassidy sitting in the middle seat was bleeding.

The mother called 911 and Cassidy was soon rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Cassidy died later.

Police said Garrand and the father were also hospitalized. Garrand was intubated and was treated for multiple cuts to his neck, right shoulder, and upper chest area, while the girl’s father suffered severe cuts to his fingers.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said violence in the community is unacceptable.

“An innocent child was killed and no matter what is happening on the road, violence is never the answer,” she said.

Garrand is currently being held in a Maricopa County Jail with a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

