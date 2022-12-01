2 charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, police say

Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, are facing multiple charges related to the child’s...
Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, are facing multiple charges related to the child’s death on Nov. 11. Both are being held without bond.(St. Louis County PD)
By Dan Greenwald and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A man and a woman in St. Louis were arrested after a toddler died from ingesting fentanyl, according to police.

Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, are facing multiple charges related to the child’s death on Nov. 11. Both are being held without bond.

Police said they received a call that day about an unresponsive child at a home. That child, identified as 21-month-old Lilinna Leak, was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

According to police, Lilinna tested positive for fentanyl. Officers said they found capsules, drug paraphernalia, powder residue and guns in the home.

Tufts and Collins told officers they knew that Lilinna had infested fentanyl but did not seek medical attention for her, police said.

Another toddler was home at the time and was also exposed to drugs, paraphernalia and guns, police said. That child was evaluated and determined to be in good health.

Police did not clarify Lilinna’s relationship to Tufts and Collins.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owen Ray Spicer
Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
Iowa State Patrol
2 dead, 3 injured in Henry County crash
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th...
Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces
Two dead following Henry County crash
Two dead following Henry County crash

Latest News

McDonald's is using conveyor belts to speed up the pace at its drive-thru.
McDonald’s wants to speed up drive-thru times with new conveyor belt model
FILE – California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif.,...
Report: California gun data breach was unintentional
$135,255 will be given to recipients of the Cycle 34 Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund.
More than $135,000 award to several Ottumwa nonprofits
FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Arizona judge orders county to immediately certify election
Police in Atlanta say Damian Alexander Parms, a former NFL player, is accused of stealing a...
Former NFL player arrested for stealing charging cord from bag at airport