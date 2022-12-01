Former NFL player arrested for stealing charging cord from bag at airport

Police in Atlanta say Damian Alexander Parms, a former NFL player, is accused of stealing a...
Police in Atlanta say Damian Alexander Parms, a former NFL player, is accused of stealing a charging cord from a traveler's bag at the airport.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Joyce Lupiani and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - A former NFL player was arrested last month for allegedly stealing a charging cord from someone’s luggage.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a man notified officers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Nov. 23 that his Prada bag had been stolen from a luggage carousel.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed the bag in question had been illegally removed by another man who was last seen headed to the MARTA train.

Atlanta News First reports the suspected thief, later identified as Damian Alexander Parms, was spotted that afternoon by two officers at the airport.

Officers stopped Parms and asked him where the bag was that he took that morning. Parms reportedly told the officers that he took the bag to the North Terminal and dropped it on a Spirit Airlines carousel.

Atlanta police said they found the bag and determined the only item that was taken was a charging chord.

Parms was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail. He was charged with the removal of baggage, freight, or other items transported by a bus or stored in a terminal.

Officers said Parms did not respond to them that day when questioning him on why he was at the airport.

Parms was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2015 as a defensive back. He was released by the team that year and later signed by the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers.

Copyright 2022 Atlanta News First via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owen Ray Spicer
Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
Iowa State Patrol
2 dead, 3 injured in Henry County crash
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th...
Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces
Two dead following Henry County crash
Two dead following Henry County crash

Latest News

McDonald's is using conveyor belts to speed up the pace at its drive-thru.
McDonald’s wants to speed up drive-thru times with new conveyor belt model
FILE – California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif.,...
Report: California gun data breach was unintentional
$135,255 will be given to recipients of the Cycle 34 Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund.
More than $135,000 award to several Ottumwa nonprofits
FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Arizona judge orders county to immediately certify election