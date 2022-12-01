Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84

Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington,...
Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington, Saturday, July 14, 2018, as part of the activities in advance of the MLB All-Star Game.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball, died Thursday. He was 84.

Perry died at his home in Gaffney at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional details.

Perry pitched for eight major-league teams from 1962 until 1983. He won the Cy Young with Cleveland in 1972 and with San Diego in 1978 just after turning 40.

Perry was a five-time All-Star who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991.

He had a career record of 314-255, finished with 3,554 strikeouts and used a pitching style where he doctored baseballs or made batters believe he was doctoring them. His 1974 autobiography was titled “Me and the Spitter.”

After his career, Perry founded the baseball program at Limestone College in Gaffney and was its coach for the first three years.

This story has been corrected to show that Perry was 84 when he died, not 88.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

