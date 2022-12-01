More than $135,000 award to several Ottumwa nonprofits
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Legacy Foundation has announced that a large sum of grant awards will go to nonprofits to improve public safety, community development, arts, culture, health care, and education.
$135,255 will be given to recipients of the Cycle 34 Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund. The most recent nonprofits to receive these grants are:
- Agency Fireman Inc for Wapello County Emergency Management to assist with the development of the Wapello Ready app that will be a one-stop digital place for residents to find local government services.
- Cardinal Youth Foundation to purchase fitness machines.
- Gothic Area Tourism of Eldon for Ottumwa Public Library to assist with improvements to the library parking lot.
- Iowa Legal Aid to assist with costs associated with a second Expungement & Employment Barriers Clinic.
- Lucky Start Rescue and Rehabilitation for the Soap Creek Saddle Club to improve the riding facilities.
- Main Street Ottumwa for the Historic Preservation Commission to assist with the development of an Ottumwa Historic Preservation Plan.
- Ottumwa Community Schools Foundation to assist with the E-Sports Program Expansion at OHS, Gateway, and Evans Middle School.
- Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra to assist with funds for operational costs and equipment for two start-up youth orchestras.
