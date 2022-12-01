More than $135,000 award to several Ottumwa nonprofits

$135,255 will be given to recipients of the Cycle 34 Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund.
$135,255 will be given to recipients of the Cycle 34 Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Legacy Foundation has announced that a large sum of grant awards will go to nonprofits to improve public safety, community development, arts, culture, health care, and education.

$135,255 will be given to recipients of the Cycle 34 Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund. The most recent nonprofits to receive these grants are:

  • Agency Fireman Inc for Wapello County Emergency Management to assist with the development of the Wapello Ready app that will be a one-stop digital place for residents to find local government services. 
  • Cardinal Youth Foundation to purchase fitness machines. 
  • Gothic Area Tourism of Eldon for Ottumwa Public Library to assist with improvements to the library parking lot. 
  • Iowa Legal Aid to assist with costs associated with a second Expungement & Employment Barriers Clinic. 
  • Lucky Start Rescue and Rehabilitation for the Soap Creek Saddle Club to improve the riding facilities. 
  • Main Street Ottumwa for the Historic Preservation Commission to assist with the development of an Ottumwa Historic Preservation Plan. 
  • Ottumwa Community Schools Foundation to assist with the E-Sports Program Expansion at OHS, Gateway, and Evans Middle School. 
  • Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra to assist with funds for operational costs and equipment for two start-up youth orchestras.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owen Ray Spicer
Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
Iowa State Patrol
2 dead, 3 injured in Henry County crash
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th...
Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces
Two dead following Henry County crash
Two dead following Henry County crash

Latest News

Report: Michigan to replace Iowa Caucuses as leadoff to 2024 Democratic presidential nomination calendar
A West Des Moines family took a trip to the Hawaiian Islands for Thanksgiving. They could see...
‘You’ll never forget it,’ West Des Moines family witnesses volcano eruption while on vacation
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley
Sen. Grassley defends Iowa caucuses as Democrats consider change
State lawmakers met with leaders of Dubuque to talk about each school district's priorities...
State lawmakers, Dubuque school leaders discuss priorities ahead of legislative session