More than $135,000 award to several Ottumwa nonprofits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Legacy Foundation has announced that a large sum of grant awards will go to nonprofits to improve public safety, community development, arts, culture, health care, and education.

$135,255 will be given to recipients of the Cycle 34 Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund. The most recent nonprofits to receive these grants are:

Agency Fireman Inc for Wapello County Emergency Management to assist with the development of the Wapello Ready app that will be a one-stop digital place for residents to find local government services.

Cardinal Youth Foundation to purchase fitness machines.

Gothic Area Tourism of Eldon for Ottumwa Public Library to assist with improvements to the library parking lot.

Iowa Legal Aid to assist with costs associated with a second Expungement & Employment Barriers Clinic.

Lucky Start Rescue and Rehabilitation for the Soap Creek Saddle Club to improve the riding facilities.

Main Street Ottumwa for the Historic Preservation Commission to assist with the development of an Ottumwa Historic Preservation Plan.

Ottumwa Community Schools Foundation to assist with the E-Sports Program Expansion at OHS, Gateway, and Evans Middle School.

Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra to assist with funds for operational costs and equipment for two start-up youth orchestras.

