State lawmakers, Dubuque school leaders discuss priorities ahead of legislative session

State lawmakers met with leaders of Dubuque to talk about each school district's priorities...
State lawmakers met with leaders of Dubuque to talk about each school district's priorities ahead of the next legislative session.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The new legislative session in Iowa hasn’t started yet, but the fight over school vouchers has already begun.

State lawmakers met with leaders in Dubuque, including both the Dubuque Community School District and Holy Family Catholic Schools.

“It’s kind of like Hamilton’s song, you know, in the room where it happened,” Dubuque Director of Strategic Partnerships Teri Goodmann said. “Everyone is here in the room where it happened.”

Wednesday night, the room where it happened was in the Grand River Center, where everyone from supervisors to superintendents had the chance to mingle with state lawmakers and let them know their priorities.

Chief Administrator of Holy Family Catholic Schools Phillip Borman said the biggest one for him is school choice.

Borman is referring to the potential creation of a statewide Education Savings Account for students. It’s a proposal which would allow families to pull state tax dollars away from public schools to use instead of private school tuition.

Borman said he thought the school voucher system was not incompatible with fully funded public schools.

“We will advocate for also having fully funded public schools,” Borman said. “We don’t believe that offering school choice and an Educational Savings Accounts means that our public schools are going to have to be less than because they need to be fully supported, fully funded.”

But Amy Hawkins, Superintendent of Dubuque Community Schools, said the money calculated on a per-student basis is just part of what it takes to make public education work.

“The money that we received from the state isn’t necessarily all the money that we spend to educate students,” she said.

She added that public schools are held accountable for every dollar they receive.

Wednesday night looked like a dinner party of Dubuque’s decision-makers, and it was.

“Personal relationships make the world go round,” she added.

Those relationships can influence what happens in Dubuque when the next legislative session starts in Des Moines in January.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owen Ray Spicer
Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th...
Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces
Iowa State Patrol
2 dead, 3 injured in Henry County crash
Police in Fort Dodge are investigating a homicide, after a newborn baby went missing.
Fort Dodge police search for body of newborn baby

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Iowa State Patrol
2 dead, 3 injured in Henry County crash
Adrian W. Rogers, 52, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery to a peace...
Man charged with assaulting East Moline officer found unfit for trial
An employee at Quad County Processors gives a tour to Summit Carbon Solutions personnel on...
Carbon pipeline company makes its pitch in northwest Iowa