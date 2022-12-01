Windy and warmer today, widespread 40s expected

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s wild to think of, but 2022 is almost over as we welcome December today! Mostly sunny sky will be widespread. Unfortunately, so will the wind. At least this time it’ll be from the south, so the temperatures should push into the 40s. South wind will continue into Friday afternoon, leading to milder temperatures into the lower and middle 50s. A strong cold front is still on track to move through on Friday night. Wind gusts of 40+ mph appear highly likely at this time, with gusts to around 30 mph still likely on Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend still looks good with highs into the 40s again Sunday. The next chance of precipitation is Monday, but it’s very slight at this time.

