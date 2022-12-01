Windy and warmer today, widespread 40s expected

Plan on a nice start to December with highs into the lower 40s. Unfortunately, a gusty south wind does return this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s wild to think of, but 2022 is almost over as we welcome December today! Mostly sunny sky will be widespread. Unfortunately, so will the wind. At least this time it’ll be from the south, so the temperatures should push into the 40s. South wind will continue into Friday afternoon, leading to milder temperatures into the lower and middle 50s. A strong cold front is still on track to move through on Friday night. Wind gusts of 40+ mph appear highly likely at this time, with gusts to around 30 mph still likely on Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend still looks good with highs into the 40s again Sunday. The next chance of precipitation is Monday, but it’s very slight at this time.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owen Ray Spicer
Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th...
Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces
Iowa State Patrol
2 dead, 3 injured in Henry County crash
Police in Fort Dodge are investigating a homicide, after a newborn baby went missing.
Fort Dodge police search for body of newborn baby

Latest News

Temperatures will be cold overnight.
Cold again tonight, short warming trend to follow
Temperatures will be cold overnight.
First Alert Weather
kyou wx
Windy and chilly today
Bitterly cold on Wednesday
Bitterly cold on Wednesday