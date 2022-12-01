‘You’ll never forget it,’ West Des Moines family witnesses volcano eruption while on vacation

A West Des Moines family took a trip to the Hawaiian Islands for Thanksgiving. They could see...
A West Des Moines family took a trip to the Hawaiian Islands for Thanksgiving. They could see the red glow from the eruptions as it lit up the sky.
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - When the world’s largest active volcano started erupting this week, some residents of the Big Island in Hawaii marveled at the spectacle, while others chose to evacuate.

One family from West Des Moines found themselves witnessing something they’ll never forget.

The Ross family took a trip to the Hawaiian Islands for Thanksgiving. Their hotel was more than 50-miles from the Mauna Loa volcano.

They could see the red glow from the eruptions as it lit up the sky, and flowing lava as it made its way down.

They say they feel lucky to be able to witness something that doesn’t happen that often.

“You’ll never forget it. And it’s just one of those things. You just couldn’t look away. You just wanted to keep looking at it,” Perry Ross said.

Officials have said the lava flow is not threatening any communities, and there are no evacuation orders.

The flow is nearing a busy highway that connects the east and west sides of the island.

The attention from the eruption has people stopping on the road to watch it, which is creating some delays.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owen Ray Spicer
Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th...
Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces
Iowa State Patrol
2 dead, 3 injured in Henry County crash
Police in Fort Dodge are investigating a homicide, after a newborn baby went missing.
Fort Dodge police search for body of newborn baby

Latest News

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley
Sen. Grassley defends Iowa caucuses as Democrats consider change
State lawmakers met with leaders of Dubuque to talk about each school district's priorities...
State lawmakers, Dubuque school leaders discuss priorities ahead of legislative session
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Iowa State Patrol
2 dead, 3 injured in Henry County crash