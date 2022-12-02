December Winds

First Alert Forecast
By Joe Winters
Updated: 19 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Once again we are watching the wind direction to determine our temperature. Highs rose into the 40s today and will top 50 tomorrow. This is in response to sunshine, dry air, and a strong southerly wind. You’ll notice a big change Friday evening as a strong cold front ushers in northwest winds. Gusts topping 40 are possible through Saturday morning. Behind it, the highs fall into the upper 20s to start our weekend. Have a great night!

