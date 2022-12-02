Gusty winds tonight

A wind advisory is in place for all of eastern Iowa overnight as a cold front brings winds gusting 40-50 mph out of the northwest into early Saturday morning.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Very strong winds headline the forecast as we begin the weekend. A wind advisory is in place for all of eastern Iowa overnight as a cold front brings winds gusting 40-50 mph out of the northwest into early Saturday morning. Bring in or secure anything outside that you’d like to keep in place, especially holiday decorations! Temperatures drop sharply behind the front with wind chills early tomorrow morning in the single digits and highs tomorrow afternoon in the 20s. The weekend ends on a more seasonal note Sunday with temperatures rebounding to the low 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Have a great weekend!

