Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns

Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Officials with the Iowa State Fair told multiple fair vendors they will not be offered a future contract to do business because of concerns over fraud by the concession operators.

One of the four vendors accused of fraud is Dad’s Old Fashioned Lemonade, which has been selling drinks at the fair for the past 73 years.

Owner Diane Perry said she thinks she knows the reason.

“We were audited last year,” she said. “They tried saying we were not claiming all of our funds. But we were. And we proved that we were.”

The stand was shut down for about two hours, but Perry said she thought everything had been worked out because they were able to prove all the money was accounted for.

That’s why she said the decision is hard to accept. Perry’s family has been selling lemonade at the fair for five generations, since 1948, but she said she knows those days are now over.

“It was just emotionally sad,” Perry said. “It was like a legacy that’s no longer there.”

Perry suspects the business not making enough money for the fair board could be another reason they aren’t going to be allowed back.

Officials have not released the names of the other three vendors.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

