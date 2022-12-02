The Laundress recalls laundry, cleaning products due to bacteria contamination

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Laundress is recalling more than eight million of its laundry and cleaning products for possible bacteria contamination.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said people with weakened immune systems exposed to the bacteria face serious risk of infection and may require medical treatment, but people with healthy immune systems are usually not affected.

The recalled products were sold online on the company’s website and Amazon and in stores at Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom and other major retailers from January 2021 through September of this year.

So far, there have been reports of at least 11 people sick.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products with lot codes beginning with a prefix letter F and the last four digits numbered 9354 or less, H and the last four digits numbered 2262 or less, and T and the last four digits numbered 5264 or less.

The Laundress is offering refunds for the recalled products.

For more information, click here.

