The Laundress recalls laundry, cleaning products due to bacteria contamination

Recall alert
Recall alert(WALB)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Laundress is recalling more than eight million of its laundry and cleaning products for possible bacteria contamination.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said people with weakened immune systems exposed to the bacteria face serious risk of infection and may require medical treatment, but people with healthy immune systems are usually not affected.

The recalled products were sold online on the company’s website and Amazon and in stores at Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom and other major retailers from January 2021 through September of this year.

So far, there have been reports of at least 11 people sick.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products with lot codes beginning with a prefix letter F and the last four digits numbered 9354 or less, H and the last four digits numbered 2262 or less, and T and the last four digits numbered 5264 or less.

The Laundress is offering refunds for the recalled products.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owen Ray Spicer
Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
Iowa State Patrol
2 dead, 3 injured in Henry County crash
$135,255 will be given to recipients of the Cycle 34 Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund.
More than $135,000 award to several Ottumwa nonprofits
Two dead following Henry County crash
Two dead following Henry County crash

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
$135,255 will be given to recipients of the Cycle 34 Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund.
More than $135,000 award to several Ottumwa nonprofits
Precinct 68 Iowa Caucus voters seated in the Biden section hold up their first votes as they of...
Sources: Iowa Caucuses to no longer lead 2024 Democratic presidential nomination calendar
A West Des Moines family took a trip to the Hawaiian Islands for Thanksgiving. They could see...
‘You’ll never forget it,’ West Des Moines family witnesses volcano eruption while on vacation