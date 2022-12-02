One injured in Decorah shooting, police investigating

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown Decorah early Friday morning.

Police said the shooting happened outside the Corner Bar on East Water Street just after 1:30 a.m.

Police have not identified the victim, but said they are investigating the incident. No information about a possible suspect has been released.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owen Ray Spicer
Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
Iowa State Patrol
2 dead, 3 injured in Henry County crash
$135,255 will be given to recipients of the Cycle 34 Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund.
More than $135,000 award to several Ottumwa nonprofits
Two dead following Henry County crash
Two dead following Henry County crash

Latest News

Multiple vendors at the Iowa State Fair were told they will *not be offered a future contract...
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns
Recall alert
The Laundress recalls laundry, cleaning products due to bacteria contamination
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
$135,255 will be given to recipients of the Cycle 34 Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund.
More than $135,000 award to several Ottumwa nonprofits