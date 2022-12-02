Polk County medical facilities seeing surge in respiratory infections amid staffing challenges

(AKNS)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Polk County health officials say clinics, hospitals, urgent cares and ER’s are seeing a high volume of patients due to respiratory infections like flu, RSV and COVID-19.

Healthcare officials also said the surge in patients comes amid staffing challenges, which includes staff illnesses.

Doctors are recommending people practice good hygiene and use healthcare resources appropriately.

For example, in a joint letter, doctors recommend calling your primary care provider first for any non-urgent health concerns. Urgent cares or walk-in clinics are also available for illnesses or injuries that are not life-threatening but may require fast attention.

The emergency rooms are for serious, life-threatening health issues, like heart attack symptoms, loss of consciousness, poisoning, or other potentially life-threatening conditions, and should not be used for anything other than emergencies as it could increase wait times for people in need of more urgent healthcare.

Other recommendations include wearing a mask and staying home when you are sick, and getting your flu and COVID-19 shots. They also recommend keeping up on routine checkups.

