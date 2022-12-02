Strong cold front hits tonight, wind advisory issued

While today will be milder in the 50s, a big cold front is still on track to bring very windy conditions to the area tonight.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a milder day for everyone with highs into the 50s. The wind will still be gusty from the south today, but the main focus comes tonight as a cold front moves through. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire area tonight and gusts of 40-50 mph remain possible as this front blows through. If you have any delicate holiday light displays, these may be affected. While this is a strong front, the chance of precipitation remains very low and the main impact is the wind and the sharp temperature drop. Look for a colder Saturday with highs only into the lower 30s, then a rebound to the 40s for Sunday. Next week, precipitation chances look slim. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owen Ray Spicer
Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
Iowa State Patrol
2 dead, 3 injured in Henry County crash
$135,255 will be given to recipients of the Cycle 34 Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund.
More than $135,000 award to several Ottumwa nonprofits
Two dead following Henry County crash
Two dead following Henry County crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
December Winds
kyou wx
Windy and warmer today, widespread 40s expected
Temperatures will be cold overnight.
Cold again tonight, short warming trend to follow
Temperatures will be cold overnight.
First Alert Weather