A frigid start to the weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to temperatures in the teens this morning with a clear sky. Temperatures today will only reach the mid to upper 20s with a few low 30s in the south. We’ll also have a sunny sky today. Winds are high this morning, but calmer winds are expected in the afternoon. Tonight, will be quiet with a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine with warmer highs in the low to mid 40s. A cold front will usher in a slight chance for precipitation on Monday.

