A nice break from the wind tonight, milder Sunday ahead

It's nice to get a break from the wind! Look for a quiet night and a nice Sunday.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s been a windy few days across southeastern Iowa! Thankfully, the wind is gone for a while as we expect a quiet night with lows down to the teens. Plan on a nice Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs into the 40s. Looking ahead, a small system may bring northern Iowa a light snow shower on Monday morning, but overall impacts appear very low with that one and we don’t expect anything here. Temperatures next week will generally be near December normals with many days in the 30s to lower 40s. Have a good night!

