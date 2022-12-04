Ending the weekend with sunshine

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Clear skies are outside the window this morning along with chilly temperatures in the teens and 20s. Winds aren’t as high as yesterday, but wind chills are still nippy in the teens, single digits, and single digits below zero. However, this afternoon will be warmer than yesterday with highs climbing into the low to mid 40s and wind chills reaching the low 30s. We’ll also enjoy plenty of sunshine.

However, clouds will build into the region overnight with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Isolated rain and snow showers are possible tomorrow along a cold front that will move through the state. Precipitation chances are expected to stay north of Highway 20. Highs will reach the upper 30s and 40s on Monday.

There is another chance for rain and snow on Thursday as a low pressure system moves into the Midwest.

