Quiet and seasonal for the first full week of December.

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The work and school week ahead looks typical of December. Highs tomorrow will climb to the low 40s again, generally dropping to the mid-30s for the rest of the week, seasonal for this time of year. Temperatures range from the mid 30s to mid 40s this week, near and slightly above normal for this time of year. Look for a few more small chances for rain and snow later this week, one Thursday and another Saturday.

