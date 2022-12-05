Cloudy and mild on Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We enjoyed a warm start to the work week across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Tonight our temperatures will cool into the mid to upper 20s with a mostly cloudy sky. The start to Tuesday is looking gray, however clouds will gradually clear out of the region in the afternoon, ushering in a partly cloudy sky with highs reaching the low to mid 40s.

Our next chance for rain is on Thursday and Friday as a low pressure system moves through the Midwest. This week’s temperatures will stay mild with highs in the 40s.

