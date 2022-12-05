Free HollyDaze Concert Presented by the Southeast Iowa Symphony The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra invites you to join them at their free family-friendly HollyDaze extravaganza concert on Saturday, December 10th, 2022 at 3 PM at the Iowa Wesleyan University Chapel Auditorium. The program features a regional adult chorus and a children’s chorus in addition to the orchestra. Music from Leroy Anderson, John Williams (“Home Alone”), Canadian Brass and numerous Christmas carols. Along with the regional chorus and the children’s choir, Iowa Wesleyan vocal instructors Donna DeBose and Blair Buffington, and Sara Rosales will be featured as soloists on several of the holiday works. The concert takes place at Iowa Wesleyan University Chapel Auditorium at 3 PM on Saturday, December 10th. Admission is free for everyone. Concert goers will have an opportunity to provide additional support for the orchestra during a freewill offering. The concert is underwritten by Stan and Lillian Curtis of Mt. Pleasant. Further information about HollyDaze Concert can be found at www.seiso.us or writing to seiso@iw.edu.

