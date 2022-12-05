Growing number of people joining Iowa’s registered apprenticeship program

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa’s registered apprenticeship program is for people of all ages.

There is a record number of people joining, and getting prepared for a wide range of careers.

The youngest participants are high school students like Libby Curry.

She wants to be a teacher, and while she learns the skills, she also gets to practice with kids in elementary school.

Participants in the program appreciate that the work is flexible, and gives people a chance to explore new careers.

“I think it’s a very positive way of looking at things and changing kind of the perspective of how to build a talent pipeline,” Kris Byam, with Iowa Workforce Development, said. “To build these apprenticeships, to get different pathways, I think the sky’s the limit to be honest with you.”

Teaching is one of 25 non-construction occupations through this program.

Governor Kim Reynolds has committed more than $45 million to add teachers and paraeducators.

Now the state hopes programs like this can help alleviate the teacher shortage and increase talent.

