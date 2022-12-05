Law enforcement officer shoots suspect who allegedly held man at gunpoint in Mt. Pleasant

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - An officer is on leave pending an investigation after they shot a suspect in the arm on Saturday evening, according to officials.

At around 10:04 p.m. on Saturday, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Main Street. The man who called for help told dispatchers that they were being held at gunpoint. Officials from those agencies made contact with a man at the scene who was calling for help from a bathroom window. The man escaped through the bathroom window.

Officers then moved to reach the suspect when that person allegedly pulled out a weapon. One of the officers fired their weapon in response, according to information provided by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The type of weapon that the suspect allegedly displayed was not disclosed by officials.

The suspect was injured in the incident, being hit in the right arm.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Iowa DCI. The officer is on “critical incident leave” until the investigation is concluded.

No names of the people involved were released.

